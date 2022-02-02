Orlando City vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS pre-season friendly 2022

In the first of their two pre-season friendly fixtures ahead of the new MLS campaign, Orlando City play host to Minnesota United at the Exploria Stadium on Thursday.

The visitors head into the game fresh off the back of an uneventful goalless draw in last Saturday’s friendly against Chicago Fire and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Orlando City take to the pitch for the first time in 10 weeks as they get their 2022 MLS campaign preparations started with a pre-season friendly fixture.

Oscar Pareja’s men were last in action on November 24 when they fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Nashville in the playoffs.

Orlando City will now look to set the pace for the new campaign as they look to surpass their sixth-place finish in the Eastern Conference last season.

Meanwhile, Minnesota United got the ball rolling on Saturday as they played out a bore draw at Chicago Fire.

They have now failed to win any of their last three games, playing out two draws with a 3-1 defeat against Portland Timbers sandwiched in between.

Minnesota United finished fifth in the West last season and will look to kick off the new season on a good note.

Orlando City vs Minnesota United Head-To-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the sides. Minnesota boasts a superior record in their previous four encounters, claiming two wins. Orlando City have picked up one win, while the spoils have been shared once.

Orlando City Form Guide: D-L-D-W-L

Minnesota United Form Guide: L-W-D-W-D

Orlando City vs Minnesota United Team News

Orlando City

The hosts head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns. There have been several arrivals at the club, including Uruguayan midfielder Facundo Torres who signed from Penarol.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Minnesota United

Like the hosts, there are no known injuries or suspensions in the Minnesota United squad heading into the game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Orlando City vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pedro Gallese; Antônio Carlos, Ruan, Rodrigo Schlegel, Robin Jansson; Silvester van der Water, João Moutinho, Andrés Perea; Ercan Kara, Benji Michel, Tesho Akindele

Minnsota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller; Romain Metanire, Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper; Joseph Rosales, Jacori Hayes; Thomas Chacón, Franco Fragapane, Robin Lod; Adrien Hunou

Orlando City vs Minnesota United Prediction

Both sides head into the game off the back of a top-half finish in the league last season and we expect an entertaining contest. Minnesota United will be in fine shape following their game against the Chicago Fire last time out and we are tipping them to edge out the hosts.

Prediction: Orlando City 1-2 Minnesota United

Edited by Peter P