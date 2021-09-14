Orlando City vs Montreal prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Orlando City host Montreal at the Exploria Stadium in MLS action on Thursday, with both teams enjoying strong seasons so far.

Orlando City are currently third in the Eastern Conference table, three points off Nashville in second. However, Oscar Pareja's side have faltered of late and will be going into the game off the back of a 3-0 loss against Atlanta United last time out.

They will be looking to bounce back with a win against Montreal on Thursday.

Montreal have also been in inconsistent form and will be going into the game following a 1-0 loss against Nashville at the weekend. Wilfried Nancy's side are currently seventh in the table, with a win on Thursday potentially taking them up into the top four.

Both sides will want to bounce back from poor results last time out, and that should make for a well-contested matchup on Thursday.

Orlando City vs Montreal Head-to-Head

Orlando City have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Montreal winning the other two.

Orlando came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in November 2020. Daryl Dike's first-half goal ensured the three points on the night.

Orlando City Form Guide: D-W-D-W-L

Montreal Form Guide: W-D-D-W-L

Orlando City vs Montreal Team News

Mendez will be a huge miss for Orlando

Orlando City

Orlando City have no new injury worries following their 3-0 loss against Atlanta United last time out.

Jhegson Mendez and Alexandre Pato are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Jhegson Mendez, Alexandre Pato

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montreal

Montreal came away unscathed from their 1-0 loss to Nashville at the weekend.

Ballou Tabla, Lassi Lappalainen and Robert Orri Thorkelsson will all miss the game due to injury.

Injured: Ballou Tabla, Lassi Lappalainen, Robert Orri Thorkelsson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando City vs Montreal Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Grinwis; Joao Moutinho, Robin Jansson, Antonio Carlos, Ruan; Joseph Dezart, Junior Urso; Nani, Chris Mueller, Silvester van der Water; Daryl Dike

Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sebastian Breza; Kamal Miller, Rudy Camacho, Aljaz Struna; Mathieu Choiniere, Victor Wanyama, Samuele Piette, Zachary Brault-Guillard; Djordje Mihailovic, Joaquin Torres; Bjorn Maars Johnsen

Orlando City vs Montreal Prediction

Both sides have been in inconsistent form of late, but the hosts could have the edge on Thursday.

We predict a tight game with Orlando City coming away with the win.

Prediction: Orlando City 1-0 Montreal

