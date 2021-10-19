Orlando City vs Montreal prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Orlando City host Montreal at the Exploria Stadium in the MLS on Thursday, with both sides having solid seasons so far.

Orlando City are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference table with a win potentially taking them up into third. Oscar Pareja's side have picked up their form of late and will be going into the game off the back of a 1-0 win against Cincinnati last time out. They will want to pick up all three points when they take on Montreal on Thursday.

Montreal have faltered of late, winning only two of their last five league games. Wilfried Nancy's side are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference table, with a win potentially taking them up into fifth. They will look to come away with the win on Thursday.

With both sides having strong seasons so far, Thursday's fixture is sure to be an enthralling matchup.

Orlando City vs Montreal Head-to-Head

Orlando City slightly edge the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Montreal winning the other two.

Montreal came away as 4-2 winners earlier this season. Goals from Mathieu Choiniere, Romell Quioto, Lassi Lappalainen and Sunusi Ibrahim were enough to secure the points on the night, with Robin Jansson and Ruan getting on the scoresheet for Orlando City.

Orlando City Form Guide: L-L-D-W-W

Montreal Form Guide: W-L-L-W-D

Orlando City vs Montreal Team News

Hamdi will be a huge miss for Montreal

Orlando City

Orlando came away unscathed from their 1-0 win against Cincinnati last time out. Oscar Pareja will have a full strength side for the game against Montreal on Thursday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montreal

Montreal will have a host of players missing for the game on Thursday. Ahmed Hamdi, Mason Toye, Aljaz Struna, Robert Orri Thorkelsson and Jean-Aniel Assi are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Ahmed Hamdi, Mason Toye, Aljaz Struna, Robert Orri Thorkelsson, Jean-Aniel Assi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando City vs Montreal Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Emmanuel Mas, Robin Jansson, Antonio Carlos, Ruan; Junior Urso, Andres Perea; Nani, Mauricio Pereira, Chris Mueller; Daryl Dike

Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): James Pantemis; Kamal Miller, Rudy Camacho, Joel Waterman; Mathieu Choiniere, Victor Wanyama, Samuel Piette, Zachary Brault-Guillard; Djordje Mihailovic, Joaquin Torres; Romell Quioto

Orlando City vs Montreal Prediction

Even though both teams have had strong seasons so far, Orlando City should have enough firepower to get past Montreal on Thursday.

We predict an exciting matchup, with Orlando City coming away with the win.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-1 Montreal

Edited by Peter P