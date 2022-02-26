×
Orlando City vs Montreal prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

Orlando City kick off their MLS 2022 campaign against Montreal on Sunday
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Modified Feb 26, 2022 06:05 PM IST
Preview

Orlando City entertain Montreal in their MLS Eastern Conference fixture on Sunday at Exploria Stadium.

This will be the first competitive game of the year for the hosts while Montreal head into the game having secured a place in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League.

Orlando City played six games in the pre-season but only managed to secure one win, coming against USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Montreal secured a 3-0 win at home in the second leg of their CCL round of 16 fixture, having overturned a one-goal deficit from the first leg.

It all starts tomorrow. 🙌 #MLSisBack https://t.co/v2mbJVKJSH

Orlando City vs Montreal Head-to-Head

There have been 17 meetings between the two sides so far, with all the games taking place in the MLS. The two sides have been evenly matched in this fixture with seven wins while three games have ended in draws.

They met three times in the 2021 regular season, with a win for each side and one game ending in a draw. They last met at Saputo Stadium in November, with the game ending in a 2-0 win for The Lions.

Orlando City form guide (MLS pre-season): W-D-D-D-L

Montreal form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Orlando City vs Montreal Team News

Orlando City

Mikey Halliday did not train for the season opener and is expected to be the only absentee for the hosts here.

#CityTBT: Throwing it back to some late heroics from Johnathan Spector against Montreal in 2017 💪 #DaleMiAmor | #VamosOrlando https://t.co/SCA0CNCN2q

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Mikey Halliday

Suspension: None

Montreal

Mason Toye's recovery from a thigh strain has been slow and he will not be risked for this game by coach Wilfried Nancy. Robert Thorkelsson played a few minutes in the pre-season but is not yet ready to start in this game.

Rudy Camacho will serve a one-game suspension over a red card picked up in the final game of the 2021 regular season.

Injuries: Mason Toye

Doubtful: Robert Thorkelsson

Suspension: Rudy Camacho

Orlando City vs Montreal Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese (GK); João Moutinho, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Ruan; Junior Urso, César Araújo; Benji Michel, Mauricio Pereira, Ercan Kara; Alexandre Pato

Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sebastian Breza (GK); Zachary Brault-Guillard, Joel Waterman, Gabriele Corbo; Rida Zouhir, Mathieu Choinière, Victor Wanyama, Lassi Lappalainen; Joaquin Torres, Romell Quioto, Đorđe Mihailović

Orlando City vs Montreal Prediction

The hosts did not look solid in the pre-season while Montreal secured a 3-0 win in the CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday. Given the form of both sides, the visitors should come out on top here.

Prediction: Orlando City 1-2 Montreal

Edited by Peter P
