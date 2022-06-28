Orlando City vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th June | US Open Cup 2022

The US Open Cup returns to the fold with a set of quarterfinal clashes this week as Orlando City lock horns with an impressive Nashville SC side in a knock-out fixture at the Exploria Stadium on Wednesday.

Orlando City vs Nashville SC Preview

Orlando City are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this year. The hosts suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of FC Cincinnati in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Nashville SC are in fifth place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have also been fairly impressive this season. The away side eased past DC United by a 3-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Orlando City vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville SC have a slight edge over Orlando City and have won two of the seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Orlando City's one victory.

Nashville SC's 2-1 defeat against Sporting Kansas City last week brought an astonishing 24-game unbeaten run at home in the MLS to an end.

Nashville SC striker CJ Sapong has scored 75 goals in his last 10 MLS seasons, with none of these strikes coming from outside the box.

Hany Mukhtar scored twice in the space of five minutes against DC United and has been in impressive form so far this season.

Orlando City have won only one of their last five matches in the MLS and have not been at their best in the competition over the past month.

Nashville SC have scored 11 goals in their last six matches in all competitions and have been fairly impressive in the final third this year.

Orlando City vs Nashville SC Prediction

Nashville SC have been prolific in the MLS this month and will have their sights set on the US Open Cup. The away side can pack a punch on its day and will need to be at its lethal best in this fixture.

Orlando City are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to play out of their skins in this match. Nashville SC are currently in better form and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando City 1-2 Nashville SC

Orlando City vs Nashville SC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville SC

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hany Mukhtar to score - Yes

