Orlando City vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Orlando City will host Nashville SC at the Exploria Stadium on Sunday in what will be their final home game of the 2021 regular MLS season.

Orlando City will be looking to snap a three-game winless streak as they host Nashville SC, one of the most consistent sides in the MLS Eastern Conference this term. They fell to a 3-2 defeat against Columbus Crew on Wednesday and are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Oscar Pareja's side were dealt a heartbreak last weekend against New England as the Revs scored twice in the last ten minutes of the game to draw level. Suffice to say, it's not been a great couple of weeks for Orlando City and they will have their work cut out on Sunday against Gary Smith's men.

Nashville SC thumped Cincinnati FC 6-3 in their latest outing. They were trailing 2-0 after the 17th minute and were 3-2 down at half-time. But Randall Leal and CJ Sapong bagged a brace each with Walker Zimmerman and Ake Arnaud Loba rippling the net as well. They have now officially clinched a playoff spot with that win.

Nashville SC were on a six-game winless streak heading into the game against Cincinnati and regained their position at second in the Eastern Conference standings.

Orlando City vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head

Orlando City and Nashville SC have clashed five times till date. Both sides have won a game each while three matches have ended as draws. They have met twice already this season but both games have ended as draws.

Their last meeting was in late September and the game ended 2-2.

Orlando City form guide: W-W-D-D-L

Nashville SC form guide: D-D-D-L-W

Orlando City vs Nashville SC Team News

Orlando City

Orlando City have a host of injury concerns as they head into the game against Nashville SC. Oriol Rosell is sidelined due to the concussion protocol. Joao Moutinho, Raul Aguilera Jr., Rio Hope-Gund and Adam Grinwis are all doubts for this one.

Injuries: Oriol Rosell

Doubtful: Joao Moutinho, Raul Aguilera Jr., Rio Hope-Gund, Adam Grinwis

Suspensions: None

Nashville SC

Daniel Lovitz is out with a foot injury. Dax McCarty is out with a hamstring injury against and Daniel Rios has a problem on his lower leg and both are ruled out for this one.

Injuries: Daniel Lovitz, Dax McCarty, Daniel Rios

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Orlando City vs Nashville SC Predicted Lineups

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Ruan Gregório Teixeira, Antônio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Kyle Smith; Andrés Perea, Sebas Méndez; Nani, Chris Mueller, Mauricio Pereyra; Daryl Dike

Nashville (4-4-2): Joe Willis; Taylor Washington, Walker Zimmerman, David Romney, Alistair Johnston; Brian Anunga, Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal, Ake Loba; Hany Mukhtar, CJ Sapong

Orlando City vs Nashville SC Prediction

Nashville SC's confidence will have received a major boost following that 6-3 win against Cincinnati. They have already clinched a playoff spot but will be looking to gather momentum ahead of the playoffs.

Orlando City will be desperate to get a win here and we think they will make their home advantage count as Nashville might just take their foot off the pedal.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-1 Nashville SC

