Orlando City vs New England prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Orlando City host New England at the Exploria Stadium in the MLS on Monday, with both sides having strong seasons so far.

Orlando City are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference table. However, Oscar Pareja's side have faltered of late, winning only two of their last eight league games. It will be a huge ask for them to be able to take anything away from the game.

League leaders New England have dominated the Eastern Conference this season and are currently 20 points clear at the top of the table. Bruce Arena's side are unbeaten in their last eight league games and will look to continue their excellent form with a win against Orlando on Monday.

Both sides will want to win for different reasons and that should make Monday's game an exciting contest.

Orlando City vs New England Head-to-Head

New England have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Orlando City winning only one.

New England came away as 2-1 winners when the two sides met earlier this season. Daryl Dike canceled out Adam Buksa's early opener. However, a first-half own-goal by Rodrigo Schlegel was enough to secure all three points on the night.

Orlando City Form Guide: L-D-W-W-D

New England FOrm Guide: W-W-W-D-W

Orlando City vs New England Team News

Antonio Carlos will be a huge miss for Orlando City

Orlando City

Antonio Carlos will be suspended for Monday's game. Meanwhile, Joao Moutinho is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Joao Moutinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Antonio Carlos

New England

New England have no new injury worries following their 3-2 win against DC United last time out. Bruce Arena will take a full-strength side into the game on Monday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando City vs New England Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Emmanuel Mas, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Ruan; Junior Urso, Oriol Rosell; Benji Michel, Mauricio Pereira, Chris Mueller; Daryl Dike

New England Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye; Thomas McNamara, Matt Polster, Tajon Buchanan; Carles Gil; Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa

Orlando City vs New England Prediction

It's hard to see New England losing this game, given the form that the two sides are in.

We predict New England will win the match comfortably.

Prediction: Orlando City 1-3 New England

