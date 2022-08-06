Orlando City vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as New England Revolution take on an impressive Orlando City side in an intriguing clash at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday.

Orlando City vs New England Revolution Preview

Orlando City are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive this year. The home side suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of DC United last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this year. The Revs were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Toronto FC in their previous game and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Orlando City vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have a good record against Orlando City and have won nine out of the 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Orlando City's four victories.

New England Revolution are unbeaten in their last eight matches against Orlando City and have an impressive recent record against the hosts.

Following their 2-1 defeat against DC United last week, Orlando City are winless in their last four MLS matches for the first time this season.

New England Revolution are winless in their last six matches in the MLS and have managed only three victories in their last 13 league games.

Orlando City conceded two goals in stoppage-time against DC United - this marked only the 10th MLS game in history in which a team has suffered defeat after entering stoppage-time with the lead.

New England Revolution have played out scoreless draws in their last two matches and are closing in on Colorado Rapids' record in 2015.

Orlando City vs New England Revolution Prediction

New England Revolution have failed to meet expectations so far this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Revs are on a shocking winless streak at the moment and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Orlando City can pack a punch on their day and will need to bounce back from their recent slump. The hosts have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-1 New England Revolution

Orlando City vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Orlando City

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Benji Michel to score - Yes

