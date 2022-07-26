Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th July | US Open Cup 2022

The US Open Cup is back in action with a set of semi-final fixtures this week as New York Red Bulls lock horns with Orlando City in an important clash at the Exploria Stadium on Wednesday.

Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Preview

Orlando City are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent in recent weeks. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this year. The Red Bulls edged Austin FC to an important 4-3 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have an impressive record against Orlando City and have won nine out of the 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Orlando City's five victories.

New York Red Bulls have faced their issues this season and failed to find the back of the net for the sixth time this season against New York City FC.

Orlando City were unbeaten in three matches on the trot in the MLS before their damaging defeat against Philadelphia Union last week.

New York Red Bulls have registered six victories on the road this season - they have been more successful in away matches on only three occasions in the club's history.

Mauricio Pereyra scored the only goal of the game against Atlanta United last week - his first goal in the MLS since May 2021.

Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls have an impressive squad at their disposal and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Red Bulls are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match.

Orlando City can pack a punch on their day and will need to be at their best this week. New York Red Bulls are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando City 1-3 New York Red Bulls

Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York Red Bulls

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Patryk Klimala to score - Yes

