Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips - 10th May 2022

Orlando City and Philadelphia Union go head-to-head at the Exploria Stadium in the round of 32 of the US Open Cup on Tuesday.

The visitors are currently winless in each of their last four league outings and will be looking to end that dry spell in the cup.

Orlando City were denied a second consecutive league victory on Saturday as they fell to a humbling 4-1 defeat at CF Montreal.

They have now lost two of their last three outings, scoring three goals and conceding eight in that time.

They have now turned their attention to the US Open Cup, where they kicked off their title hunt with a 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay Rowdies on April 21.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Union were involved in a share of the spoils for the third game running as they played out a 2-2 draw with Los Angeles FC last time out.

They have now failed to win any of their last four games, picking up three draws and losing one in that time.

Philadelphia Union currently sit at the top of the Eastern Conference table after picking up 19 points from 10 MLS games.

Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Philadelphia Union boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Orlando City have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six different occasions.

Tuesday’s game will be the second US Open Cup meeting between the sides after the U claimed a 1-0 victory in the quarter-finals back in 2018.

Philadelphia Union head into the game winless in four consecutive games, stretching back to a 1-0 victory over Columbus Crew on April 9.

Orlando City have won all but one of their last four home games, with April’s 3-0 loss to New York Red Bulls being the exception.

Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have suffered a slump in form in recent weeks, failing to win four consecutive competitive games for the first time since 2018. Meanwhile, Orlando City head into the game in solid form at home and we predict they will claim a slender victory in this one.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-1 Philadelphia Union

Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Orlando City

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in each of their six previous encounters)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

