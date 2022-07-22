Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | MLS 2022

Philadelphia Union are back in action with another important fixture in the MLS this weekend as they take on Orlando City in an Eastern Conference clash at the Exploria Stadium on Saturday.

Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Philadelphia Union are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been exceptional this season. The Union edged New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far. The home side suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a slight edge over Orlando City and have won six of the 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Orlando City's five victories.

Orlando City have found the back of the net in their last 12 matches against Philadelphia Union - their longest such streak against a single opponent in the MLS.

Orlando City are unbeaten in their last three matches in the competition for the first time this season and will look to step up in this match.

Philadelphia Union have lost only two of their 21 matches so far this season and have become only the fifth team in MLS history to achieve the feat.

Mauricio Pereyra scored the only goal of the game against Atlanta United last week - his first goal in the MLS since May 2021.

Kai Wagner registered his 10th assist of the season against New England Revolution last week - the first Philadelphia Union defender to reach the landmark.

Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have exceeded expectations this season and are the early favourites to win the competition. The Union have a formidable squad at their disposal and will be intent on maintaining their impressive streak this weekend.

Orlando City are yet to hit their stride this year and will need to step up in this match. Philadelphia Union are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando City 1-3 Philadelphia Union

Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes

