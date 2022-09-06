Orlando City vs Sacramento Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th, 2022

Orlando City take on Sacramento Republic at the Exploria Stadium in the final of the US Open Cup on Wednesday, in what is sure to be an enthralling matchup.

Orlando City have been in great form of late, having won four of their last five games across all competitions. Oscar Pareja's side steamrolled past New York Red Bulls in the semi-finals, winning 5-1. They will look to take that momentum into the game against Sacramento on Wednesday.

Sacramento have had a fairytale run to the final, beating the likes of Los Angeles Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City. However, Mark Briggs' side have been in poor form recently, having lost three of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope that their luck does not run out against Orlando on Wednesday.

Neither side will want to lose this game and that should make for an exciting finals.

Orlando City vs Sacramento Republic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they met back in 2014.

Orlando City are currently 5th in the Eastern Conference of the MLS.

Oscar Pareja's side can boast the 5th best defense in the conference, having conceded only 40 goals in their 28 games so far this season.

Sacramento Republic are currently4th in the Wester Conference of the USL Championship.

Mark Briggs' side have the sixth best defense across the division, having only conceded 29 goals in their 27 games so far this season.

Orlando City vs Sacramento Republic Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Wednesday.

Alexandre Pato, Gaston Gonzalez, Jack Lynn and Joseph Dezart will all miss the game for Orlando due to injury. Meanwhile, Sacramento will take a full strength side into the game on Wednesday.

It is hard to see Sacramento getting past Orlando in the final, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

We predict Orlando City will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-0 Sacramento Republic

Orlando City vs Sacramento Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Orlando City Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Orlando City have one of the better defenses in the MLS, while Sacramento have one of the worst attacks in the USL Championship)

Tip 3 - Facundo Torres to score/assist (The winger has six goals and seven assists in 27 league appearances so far this season)

