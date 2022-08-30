Orlando City vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Seattle Sounders lock horns with Orlando City in an important clash at the Exploria Stadium on Wednesday.

Orlando City vs Seattle Sounders Preview

Orlando City are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The home side edged New York City FC to an important 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Seattle Sounders are in 10th place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The Sounders suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Portland Timbers in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Orlando City vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have an excellent record against Orlando City and have won four out of the five matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

Seattle Sounders have won both their away games against Orlando City and are the only team with multiple visits to the Exploria Stadium to have a perfect record at the venue.

Orlando City have won three consecutive MLS games for the first time this year and will be intent on extending their streak this week.

Seattle Sounders suffered their 14th defeat of their MLS campaign against Portland Timbers last week, equalling the most defeats they have ever suffered in a single season in the club's history.

Tesho Akindele's winner against New York City FC last week marked the fifth time Orlando City have pulled off a victory after the 95th minute this season - the most by any team since 2015.

Seattle Sounders have managed only one point in their last six away matches - the first time in over seven years that they have managed to achieve this tally on the road.

Orlando City vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Orlando City have pulled off a few heists this season and will look to make the most of their purple patch this season. The Lions have impressive players in their ranks and will look to take their game up a notch this week.

Orlando City SC @OrlandoCitySC



New contract with



#VamosOrlando Big day for FavianNew contract with @OrlandoCityB and a brace in last night's match for Orlando City Academy product, Favian Loyola ✍️ Big day for Favian 🔥 New contract with @OrlandoCityB and a brace in last night's match for Orlando City Academy product, Favian Loyola ✍️ #VamosOrlando https://t.co/uDnY8ln1Oo

Seattle Sounders have largely failed to meet expectations this season and are in dire need of a shot in the arm. Orlando City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-1 Seattle Sounders

Orlando City vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Orlando City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Seattle Sounders FC @SoundersFC



The full recap of our historic CCL title. For ImmortalityThe full recap of our historic CCL title. For Immortality 🏆The full recap of our historic CCL title. 💚💙 https://t.co/DwP12rfkSy

Tip 3: Orlando City to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Tesho Akindele to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi