Orlando City vs Toronto Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17, 2022 

Orlando City will welcome Toronto to the Exploria Stadium in the MLS Eastern Conference on Saturday (September 17).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat to Atlanta United at the same venue on Wednesday. Thiago Almada's 72nd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Toronto, meanwhile, fell to a 4-2 defeat at Atlanta United last weekend. All six goals came in an action-packed second half, with Juan Sanchez scoring a hat-trick to inspire help Orlando take all three points.

The defeat left the Canadians in 13th spot in the Eastern Conference standings, having garnered 34 points from 31 games. Orlando are fifth with 42 points to show for their efforts after 30 outings.

Orlando City vs Toronto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 16 occasions. Toronto lead 8-5 in wins, while three games have been drawn.

Orlando have kept a clean sheet in just one of their last six games across competitions.

Six of the last eight games involving Toronto have seen both teams score and four or more goals scored in the match.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have seen two or fewer goals scored.

Their most recent meeting came in May, where Kyle Smith's injury time strike guided Orlando to a 1-0 win away from home.

Orlando City vs Toronto Prediction

Orlando are favourites in the game and will want to get back to winning ways after suffering consecutive defeats. The Florida outfit are in the hunt to qualify for the playoffs and need a win to solidify their grip in the playoffs spots.

Toronto, for their part, have largely been inconsistent this season, although their expansive style of play usually guarantees plenty of goalmouth action.

Orlando City SC @OrlandoCitySC



Secure your spot today Back again this weekend with the Mane Street Tailgate!Secure your spot today Back again this weekend with the Mane Street Tailgate! Secure your spot today ⤵️

The Canadian team have managed just one win in their last six games across competitions and are unlikely to pose too much problems to Orlando, who should claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Orlando 3-1 Toronto

Orlando City vs Toronto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Orlando City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both teams to score and over 3.5 goals

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav