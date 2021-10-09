Panama vs USA prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Panama lock horns with the USA in the final round fixture of CONCACAF 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying on Sunday.

The hosts are placed fourth in the standings and suffered their first loss of the second round in their previous outing against El Salvador. They conceded a goal in the first half to suffer a 1-0 defeat.

The USA continued their unbeaten run in the qualifiers with another win. A second-half brace from 18-year-old striker Ricardo Pepi helped them overcome Jamaica at the Q2 Stadium on Thursday.

Panama vs USA Head-to-Head

There have been 23 meetings between the two teams across all competitions so far, with the majority of them coming in World Cup qualifiers and the Gold Cup.

The visitors have been the dominant side in this fixture and have 17 wins to their name. Panama have been able to record just two wins over the Stars and Stripes while four games have ended in a stalemate.

The USA are on a four-game winning streak against Panama at the moment and they last met in a friendly fixture last year. The USA recorded a massive 6-2 win in that game.

Panama form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-W

USA form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Panama vs USA Team News

Panama

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the home team at the moment. All 27 players announced for this month's game are in contention to start here.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

USA

Christian Pulisic is still recovering from an ankle injury, while Gio Reyna has also been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Tim Ream withdrew due to personal reasons and was replaced by Walker Zimmerman. John Brooks has also been ruled out for three months on account of a back injury.

Injury: Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, John Brooks

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Tim Ream

Panama vs USA Predicted XI

Panama Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luis Mejía; Eric Davis, Harold Cummings, Fidel Escobar, Michael Amir Murillo; Armando Cooper, Alberto Quintero, Aníbal Godoy; Gabriel Torres; Edgar Yoel Bárcenas Herrera, Rolando Blackburn

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Walker Zimmerman, Sergino Dest; Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson; Timothy Weah, Ricardo Pepi, Paul Arriola

Panama vs USA Prediction

Panama suffered their first defeat of the campaign in their previous outing against El Salvador and did not offer much of a threat in the final third.

The USA have been in great form in the qualifiers and should be able to record a win here.

Prediction: Panama 0-1 USA

