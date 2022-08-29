Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Atlanta United lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union outfit in an important clash at the Subaru Park on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Preview

Atlanta United are currently in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side edged DC United to a 3-2 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this year. The Union eased past Colorado Rapids by a 6-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta United have a good record against Philadelphia Union and have won five out of the 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Philadelphia Union's three victories.

Philadelphia Union have won six home games in a row and are unbeaten in their last 14 MLS games at the Subaru Park.

Atlanta United have failed to win their last 12 matches away from home in the MLS and will need to make amends in this fixture.

Philadelphia Union have an impressive recent record against Atlanta United and have lost only one of the last five matches played between the two teams in all competitions.

Atlanta United have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five matches in the MLS and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Philadelphia Union striker Daniel Gazdag has scored 16 goals in the MLS this season and will look to add to his tally this week.

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Prediction

Philadelphia Union have exceeded expectations so far this season and are in excellent form at the moment. The Union have scored 17 goals in their last four games and will look to be at their effervescent best on Wednesday.

Atlanta United have struggled this season and have several defensive issues to resolve ahead of this game. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 4-0 Atlanta United

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi