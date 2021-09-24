Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Philadelphia Union take on Atlanta United on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Atlanta United are in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have improved this season. The away side edged DC United to a 3-2 victory last weekend and will want a similar result in this match.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The Union eased past Orlando City by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

PhilaUnion🛡 @PhilaUnion The last time we played Atlanta THIS happened. 🚀 The last time we played Atlanta THIS happened. 🚀 https://t.co/R9iOxMTwGn

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

Atlanta United have a good record against Philadelphia Union and have won four out of 10 matches played between the two teams. Philadelphia Union have managed only two victories against Atlanta United and will need to step up on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June this year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams failed to score a winner on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Philadelphia Union form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-L-D-W

Atlanta United form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-W-L-W

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Team News

Philadelphia Union have a point to prove

Philadelphia Union

Ilsinho is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the match this weekend. Sergio Santos has recovered from his knock, however, and will be available for selection.

Injured: Ilsinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atlanta United need to win this game

Atlanta United

Amar Sejdic, Ronald Hernandez, Franco Ibarra and Emerson Hyndman are recuperating from injuries at the moment and will be unable to feature in this game. Alan Franco picked up his fifth yellow card last weekend and is suspended against Philadelphia Union.

Injured: Amar Sejdic, Ronald Hernandez, Franco Ibarra, Emerson Hyndman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alan Franco

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jose Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach, Paxton Aaronson; Jamiro Monteiro, Kacper Przybylko

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bradley Guzan; Mikey Ambrose, Anton Walkes, George Bello, Brooks Lennon; Matheus Rossetto, Santiago Sosa; Luiz Araujo, Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno; Erik Lopez

Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United Prediction

Philadelphia Union have an impressive squad and will need to hit their stride this season. The likes of Jamiro Monteiro and Kacper Przybylko can be lethal on their day and will want to step up in this match.

Atlanta United have recovered from their slump and will be intent on proving their mettle this weekend. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1-1 Atlanta United

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi