Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips - 3rd April 2022

Seeking to pick up their fourth win on the bounce in the MLS, Philadelphia Union will host Charlotte FC at the Subaru Park on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, have won their last two outings and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

Philadelphia continued their sensational start to the season with a 2-0 victory over New York City FC in their last outing. The Us have now won their last three games and are unbeaten in their four games so far.

This fine run of results sees Philadelphia seated atop the Eastern Conference standings, picking up ten points from four games so far.

Elsewhere, Charlotte made its two wins from two by comfortably edging out FC Cincinnati 2-0 on home turf. That followed a 3-1 victory over New England Revolution on March 20 that saw their three-game losing streak come to an end.

With six points from five games, Charlotte are eighth on the log, level on points with Cincinnati and DC United.

Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Philadelphia have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season, claiming one draw and three wins from four games.

With ten points from the opening 12, this is also Philadelphia's best start to a new season.

Charlotte are on a two game winning streak, with both wins coming on home turf; where they have been solid.

Philadelphia boast the second-best defensive record in the Eastern Conference, conceding just two goals from their opening five games.

Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC Prediction

After losing their opening three games, Charlotte have turned a corner in recent weeks and head into Sunday on a run of two consecutive wins.

However, next up is a significantly superior Philadelphia side that have flown out of the blocks this season. So Philadelphia could keep their fine run going and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-0 Charlotte FC.

Philadelphia Union vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in three of Philadelphia's four games this season).

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No (Philadelphia have been solid at the back so far, conceding two goals and keeping two clean sheets).

Edited by Bhargav