Philadelphia Union vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | October 20th 2022

The Philadelphia Union will invite Cincinnati to Subaru Park in the semi-finals of the MLS Cup Western Conference playoffs on Thursday.

The home team narrowly missed out on the Supporters' Shield against Los Angeles FC and will be looking to go all the way in the MLS Cup. They finished first in the Eastern Conference and earned a direct place in the semi-finals of the playoffs. They signed off for the MLS regular season with an impressive 4-0 win over Toronto and will be looking to maintain that form here.

Cincinnati finished fifth in the Eastern Conference standings and had to earn their place in the semi-finals via the first round. They overcame the New York Red Bulls in an away game, with second-half goals from Luciano Acosta and Brandon Vazquez helping them overturn a one-goal deficit.

Philadelphia have had plenty of rest for the game and at home, they are the favorites to defeat Cincinnati.

Philadelphia Union vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns eight times across all competitions. Philadelphia have dominated the proceedings against their western rivals with five wins to their name. Cincinnati have picked up just one win against the hosts, with that triumph coming at home in August. They have played just two draws.

Philadelphia have scored at least four goals in their last six home matches in the MLS.

Philadelphia are undefeated at home across all competitions and have won nine games in a row at home.

FC Cincinnati are undefeated in 13 of their last 14 matches in the competition, winning two games in a row in their travels.

Three of the four meetings between the two teams at Thursday's venue have ended in wins for the hosts. They have kept clean sheets in each of those wins while Cincinnati have scored just one goal, with that strike coming in a 1-1 draw in June.

Philadelphia Union vs Cincinnati Prediction

Philadelphia are strong favorites in this game, but Cincinnati should not be underestimated as the in-form trio of Brenner, Brandon Vasquez, and Luciano Acosta can turn the outcome of any game on its head.

The Orange and Blue are undefeated in 13 of their last 14 games while Philadelphia have failed to score in two of their last three games. They have a defeat, a draw, and a win in that period.

Given the goalscoring record of both teams this season, a high-scoring game is expected to ensue here. The hosts have rich experience in the playoffs while Cincinnati are in the playoffs for the first time. Nerves might get the better of the visitors and we expect the hosts to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 Cincinnati

Philadelphia Union vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Brandon Vázquez to score or assist any time - Yes

