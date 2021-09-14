Philadelphia Union vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Champions League semi-finals 2021

Philadelphia Union entertain Club America at Subaru Park in the CONCACAF Champions League semi-final second leg fixture on Wednesday.

The two clubs squared off at Estadio Azteca in the first leg fixture last month, where the Liga MX side cruised to a 2-0 win thanks to goals in either half by Richard Sanchez and Emanuel Aguilera.

Club America have been in great form since the first leg tie. They have won four of their five games and were held to a 1-1 draw by Club Leon.

Union have struggled, earning two losses and just one win from their four games since the first leg. But they will be the better-rested side in this fixture as they were last in action in a 1-0 loss to New England Revolution on 3 September.

Philadelphia Union vs Club America Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other just once across all competitions. Club America were the winners when the two sides squared off for the first time last month.

Philadelphia Union form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L

Club America form guide (Liga MX): W-D-W-W-W

Philadelphia Union vs Club America Team News

Philadelphia Union

Brazilian winger Ilsinho has struggled with injuries throughout the year and is expected to sit this one out with a thigh injury. Sergio Santos was an unused substitute against the Revs and should be available for selection here.

Jamiro Monteiro and Matt Real missed the trip to Mexico City as they were suspended for the game on account of the accumulation of yellow cards. They are both expected to return for the home game.

Injured: Ilsinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Club America

Renato Ibarra is a long-term absentee, having recently undergone thigh surgery. Santiago Naveda and Leonardo Suarez were not named in the squad for America's latest Liga MX game on account of injuries and might not feature here.

Injured: Renato Ibarra

Doubtful: Santiago Naveda, Leonardo Suarez

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union vs Club America Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Daniel Gazdag, Jamiro Monteiro; Leon Flach, Jose Martinez, Paxten Aaronson; Kacper Przybylko

Club America Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Luis Fuentes, Sebastian Caceres, Victor Aguilera, Miguel Layun; Pedro Aquino; Mauro Leyva, Sebastián Córdova, Nicolás Benedetti, Alvaro Fidalgo; Roger Martinez

Philadelphia Union vs Club America Prediction

Philadelphia Union suffered their second consecutive defeat in their last MLS outing, though the loss could be attributed to the absence of their key players on international duty.

Club America are unbeaten in the 2021-22 campaign and are the favorites here. They are the most successful club in the competition and should make it into the final with ease.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1-2 Club America

