Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th August 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids take on an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important clash at the Subaru Park on Saturday.

Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids Preview

Colorado Rapids are currently in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Rapids were held to a 1-1 draw by Houston Dynamo in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are at the top of the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The home side thrashed DC United by a stunning 6-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colorado Rapids have a good record against Philadelphia Union and have won four out of the 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Rapids' two victories.

With only one defeat in seven matches, only Los Angeles Galaxy have been more successful against Philadelphia Union at the Subaru Park.

Philadelphia Union's 4-0 victory against DC United was the third victory by at least six goals in the club's history - only Sporting Kansas City have achieved a similar feat in the MLS.

Colorado Rapids have won four of their last seven away games against Eastern Conference sides but have only one away victory so far this season.

With three goals against DC United, Philadelphia Union star Julian Carranza became only the second player in MLS history to score two hat-tricks against the same opponent in a single season.

After only four goals in his first four MLS seasons, Lalas Abubakar has scored four goals so far this season in the competition.

Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been in exceptional form this season and have lost only four of their 27 matches so far. The Union have a ruthless streak about them and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch.

Colorado Rapids @ColoradoRapids



"News and Notes" ahead of bit.ly/3QQ17kc As we prepare for the longest road trip of the season, a few players have the chance to climb the all-time ranks this weekend."News and Notes" ahead of #PHIvCOL As we prepare for the longest road trip of the season, a few players have the chance to climb the all-time ranks this weekend."News and Notes" ahead of #PHIvCOL ➡️ bit.ly/3QQ17kc https://t.co/nTDZsM2kWn

Colorado Rapids have troubled their opponents in the past but are yet to hit their stride this season. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 Colorado Rapids

Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Carranza to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi