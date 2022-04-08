Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips - 9th April 2022

Seeking to pick up their fifth MLS win on the spin, Philadelphia Union will host Columbus Crew at the Subaru Park Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat of the new season last time out and will look to quickly return to winning ways.

Philadelphia maintained their superb start to the season, cruising to a 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC on Sunday.

They have now won their last four games, scoring eight goals and keeping three clean sheets, since a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United in their season opener in February.

With 13 points from five games, Philadelphia are atop the Eastern Conference standings, three points above second-placed New York Red Bulls.

Meanwhile, Columbus were handed their first defeat of the season when they lost 1-0 against Nashville SC last time out.

Before that, they picked up two wins and as many draws from their previous four games, scoring ten goals and conceding five.

Columbus are fifth in the standings after picking up eight points from five outings.

Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus head into the game with a superior record in this fixture, claiming 15 wins from the last 30 meetings.

Philadelphia have picked up 11 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Philadelphia are unbeaten in their last three meetings against Columbus, claiming two wins and one draw since a 2-1 defeat in 2020.

Philadelphia have enjoyed a sensational start to their campaign, picking up a draw and four straight wins in their opening six games.

The Crew, meanwhile, have lost just once this season, claiming two wins and two draws from fine outings.

Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Philadelphia head into this game as the most in-form team in the division and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling. While Columbus will loo to return to winning ways, Philadelphia could maintain their fine form and come away with maximum points on Saturday.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-0 Columbus Crew.

Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Philadelphia have been solid at the defensive end of the pitch, keeping three clean sheets and conceding just two goals).

Tip 3: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes (Gazdag has scored in four consecutive MLS games, only failing to net in Philadelphia's opener against Minnesota United).

