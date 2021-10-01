Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Philadelphia Union take on Columbus Crew on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this year and will want to win this game.

Columbus Crew are in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this year. The Crew edged CF Montreal to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this match.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against New York Red Bulls last week and will want to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head

Columbus Crew have a good record against Philadelphia Union and have won 15 out of 29 matches played between the two teams. Philadelphia Union have managed 10 victories against Columbus Crew and will want to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Philadelphia Union. Columbus Crew were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Philadelphia Union form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-W-L-L

Columbus Crew form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-W-L-L

Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew Team News

Philadelphia Union have a point to prove

Philadelphia Union

Ilsinho and Cory Burke are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the match this weekend. Jose Martinez picked up a landmark booking last week and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Ilsinho, Cory Burke

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jose Martinez

Columbus Crew have a depleted squad

Columbus Crew

Artur, Eloy Room, Perry Kitchen, and Vito Wormgoor are injured and will not be able to feature against Philadelphia Union. Waylon Francis is also carrying a knock and will likely be sidelined this weekend.

Injured: Artur, Eloy Room, Vito Wormgoor, Perry Kitchen, Kevin Molino

Doubtful: Waylon Francis

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jamiro Monteiro, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach, Quinn Sullivan; Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybylko

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Evan Bush; Pedro Santos, Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams, Harrison Afful; Marlon Hairston, Darlington Nagbe; Lucas Zelarayan, Alexandru Matan, Luis Diaz; Gyasi Zardes

Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Philadelphia Union have effectively recovered from their mid-season slump and will want to make the most of their streak this month. The likes of Sergio Santos and Kacper Przybylko can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove in this match.

Columbus Crew have shown flashes of brilliance this season but will need to be more consistent in the coming weeks. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-1 Columbus Crew

