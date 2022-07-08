Philadelphia Union vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July | MLS 2022

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as DC United take on an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important clash at the Subaru Park on Friday.

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Preview

Philadelphia Union are currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been impressive this season. The Union were held to a 0-0 draw by Columbus Crew in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

DC United, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this year. The away side stunned Orlando City with a 5-3 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have an impressive record against DC United and have won 17 of the 32 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's 10 matches.

Philadelphia Union have won 11 of their 15 matches against DC United since the start of the 2016 season - only Real Salt Lake has more wins against a single opponent during this time.

Philadelphia Union's 0-0 draw against Columbus Crew was their eighth draw in the last 11 games and the second consecutive game in which they failed to score a goal.

DC United ended their six-match winless run with a stunning 5-3 victory against Orlando City - their first five-goal performance away from home in over 22 years.

Andre Blake has played all of Philadelphia Union's 1620 minutes in the MLS this year and has the highest save percentage of any goalkeeper in the competition.

Taxi Fountas scored a hat-trick for DC United this week and took his goal tally to nine strikes in his first 10 MLS games.

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Prediction

Philadelphia Union have stuttered in recent weeks and have a few issues to resolve in the final third at the moment. The Union have failed to find the back of the net in their last two games and will need to be more clinical on Friday.

DC United can pack a punch on their day and will take plenty of heart from their performance against Orlando City. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1-1 DC United

Philadelphia Union vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Taxi Fountas to score - Yes

