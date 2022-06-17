Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips - 18th June 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Philadelphia Union take on FC Cincinnati in an Eastern Conference clash at the Subaru Park on Saturday.

Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati Preview

FC Cincinnati are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side suffered a 4-3 defeat at the hands of CF Montreal last month and will need to bounce back in this match.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far this year. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by New England Revolution in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have an excellent record against FC Cincinnati and have won five of the seven games played between the two teams without losing a single fixture.

Philadelphia Union have conceded only one goal in their last six matches against FC Cincinnati and have an aggregate score of 7-0 in their three games at home so far.

Philadelphia Union have lost only one of their last 22 matches in the regular season but have been held to a draw in six of their last eight games in the competition.

After an impressive four-game winning streak, FC Cincinnati have lost their last two matches and have conceded at least three goals in each of those two fixtures.

Philadelphia Union have conceded only 10 goals in their 14 MLS games so far this season - the joint-lowest of any team in the competition.

FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta has contributed to at least one goal in each of his last seven games in the MLS - the longest such streak so far this season.

Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Philadelphia Union have an excellent squad at their disposal and have a brilliant record in this fixture. The hosts have stepped up to the plate so far and will look to sustain their momentum this year.

FC Cincinnati have historically struggled in this fixture and have plenty of work to do this month. Philadelphia Union are the better team on paper and will hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 4-2 FC Cincinnati

Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luciano Acosta to score - Yes

