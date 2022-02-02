Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS pre-season friendly 2022

Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati go head-to-head in a warm-up friendly fixture at the Subaru Park Stadium on Thursday ahead of the launch of the regular MLS season.

On the back of a last-placed finish in the Eastern Conference last season, Cincinnati will look to quickly set the pace for the new season, while the hosts clinched an impressive second-placed finish.

Philadelphia Union will take to the pitch for the first time this season on Thursday as they get their new MLS campaign rolling with a pre-season friendly fixture.

This follows an impressive run in last season’s playoffs where they crashed out in the semi-finals after a 2-1 defeat against New York City FC.

Philadelphia Union have lost just one game in their last six outings, picking up four wins and one draw in that time.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati kicked off their preparations for the new season in fine fashion as they claimed a 3-1 win over the University of South Florida last time out.

Prior to that, Pat Noonan’s men were on a 12-game losing streak after failing to pick up a point from their final 12 MLS outings last season.

Having finished rock-bottom in the Western Conference table, Cincinnati will now look to improve on that performance this year.

Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati Head-To-Head

Philadelphia Union have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming five wins from their last six encounters. Cincinnati are yet to taste victory against the visitors, while the spoils have been shared once.

Philadelphia Union Form Guide: W-D-W-W-L

FC Cincinnati Form Guide: L-L-L-L-W

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union Team News

Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union completed the signing of Danish forward Mikael Uhre from Brondby and the 27-year-old could come in for his debut on Thursday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

FC Cincinnati

The visitors will be without the services of new signing John Nelson, who makes his return from the sidelines after sustaining an injury back in August.

Injured: John Nelson

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Bendik; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Stuart Findlay, Nathan Harriel; Leon Flach, Quinn Sullivan, Cole Turner; Alejandro Bedoya, Mikael Uhre, Sergio Santos

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-3-3): Beckham Sunderland; Tyler Blackett, John Nelson, Zico Bailey, Raymon Gaddis; Yuya Kubo, Allan Cruz, Álvaro Barreal; Brenner, Isaac Atanga, Brandon Vazquez

Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Philadelphia Union will be looking to pick up where they dropped off last season and extend their fine record against the visitors. They boast a superior crop of players and we are tipping them to claim the win once again.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 FC Cincinnati

Edited by Peter P