Philadelphia Union vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July | MLS 2022

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Houston Dynamo lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side at the Subaru Park on Saturday.

Philadelphia Union vs Houston Dynamo Preview

Houston Dynamo are currently in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Texas-based outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Minnesota United last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are at the top of the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have been excellent so far. The Union edged Orlando City to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Philadelphia Union vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Houston Dynamo have a good record against Philadelphia Union and have won nine out of the 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Philadelphia Union's seven victories.

Philadelphia Union have an excellent record against Houston Dynamo and have won four of the last five matches that have been played between the two teams.

Philadelphia Union are on a four-game winning streak in the MLS and could register their second streak of five consecutive victories this season.

Houston Dynamo won their previous away game against San Jose Earthquakes by a 2-1 margin - their third victory in 35 games on the road in the MLS.

Philadelphia Union have conceded only 15 goals in 22 MLS games so far and are tied with Houston Dynamo's 2007 campaign for the fewest goals conceded at this stage of the season.

Darwin Quintero created six chances against Minnesota United last week - the sixth time he has managed to achieve the feat for Houston Dynamo.

Philadelphia Union vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been in exceptional form this season and are the favourites to finish at the top of the league table. The Union have built an impressive squad and will want to make the most of their purple patch.

Houston Dynamo can pack a punch on their day but have several issues to address at the moment. Philadelphia Union are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-0 Houston Dynamo

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Philadelphia Union vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far