Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips - 17th May 2022

With both teams needing a pick-me-up win in the MLS, Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami will go head-to-head at the Subaru Park Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts head into the game on a six-game winless streak across competitions, while Miami will look to snap their run of three games without a league win.

Philadelphia failed to arrest their slump in form on Sunday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by ten-man New York Red Bulls.

They have now failed to taste victory in six games, picking up four draws and losing two since a 1-0 win over Columbus Crew on April 9. For all their recent struggles, Philadelphia are level on 20 points with first-placed Montreal in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, Miami’s league woes continued, as they bottled a two-goal lead before settling for a 2-2 draw with DC United last time out.

The Herons, who beat South Georgia Tormenta 3-1 in the last 32 of the US Open Cup on May 11, have now managed one draw and lost two of their last three MLS outings. With 11 points from as many games, Miami are 13th in the East, just one point above last-placed Chicago Fire.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia head into Wednesday with the upper hand in this fixture, claiming three wins from their last five meetings against Miami.

Miami have picked up one victory in this period, while the honours have been shared once.

Philadelphia are winless in their last six outings, stretching back to a 1-0 victory over Columbus Crew in April.

Miami have failed to win their last three MLS games, picking up one point from a possible nine.

The U are unbeaten on home turf in 2022, picking up four wins and five draws in nine outings.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Prediction

Despite their recent struggles, Philadelphia will fancy their chances against a Miami team who have lost nine of their last 11 away games. The hosts should pick up all three points and move atop the conference standings.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-1 Inter Miami.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of their last five meetings).

Tip 3: First to score - Philadelphia (The U have opened the scoring in four of the last five meetings between the two teams).

Edited by Bhargav