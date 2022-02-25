Philadelphia Union vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

The MLS 2022 regular season gets underway with an inter-conference fixture between Philadelphia Union and Minnesota United at Subaru Park on Saturday.

Both sides head into the season opener with one win to their name in the preseason. In their last preseason game, Minnesota United played out a 2-2 draw against Norwegian club Viking FK.

The hosts played just three games in the preseason and were held to a 2-2 draw by fellow MLS side Nashville FC. Both sides will be hoping to get their season underway with a win.

Philadelphia Union vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off four times across all competitions so far. The hosts have won twice while Minnesota United have just one win to their name. The spoils have been shared once in this fixture.

They last squared off in league action in December at Allianz Field, with the game ending in a 3-2 win for the then hosts.

Philadelphia Union form guide (MLS Pre-season 2022): D-W-D

Minnesota United form guide (MLS Pre-season 2022): D-D-L-W-D

Philadelphia Union vs Minnesota United Team News

Philadelphia Union

There are no reported injuries for the home side in this inter-conference tie. Jack Elliot made an appearance in the final pre-season game and is in contention to start here.

Sergio Santos traveled to Chile earlier this week and Jim Curtin will take a late call to include him in the squad for the season opener.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sergio Santos

Suspended: None

Minnesota United

Emanuel Reynoso shrugged off the allegations of assault in his native country of Argentina and has trained ahead of the game. The Loons will be able to count upon Luis Amarilla, who was signed by the club earlier this week and is in contention to start here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Blake (GK); Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner, Olivier Mbaizo; Leon Flach, Quinn Sullivan, Alejandro Bedoya; Julian Carranza, Mikael Uhre, Cory Burke

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Tyler Miller (GK); Chase Gasper, Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall, Romaine Metanire; Franco Fragapane, Hassani Dotson, Wil Trapp, Emanuel Reynoso; Robin Lod, Adrien Hunou

Philadelphia Union vs Minnesota United Prediction

Both sides had just one win in the pre-season and might still need a couple of games to get in their groove. Nothing stood out, particularly in the pre-season for both sides, so a low-scoring draw seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1-1 Minnesota United.

Edited by Shardul Sant