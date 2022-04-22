Philadelphia Union vs Montreal Prediction and Betting tips | 23rd April 2022

Philadelphia Union will welcome Montreal to the Subaru Park in an MLS Eastern Conference game on Saturday.

The hosts occupy the top spot in the standings with just one loss in seven games so far. They suffered their first loss of the campaign last time around, losing 2-1 at Toronto FC.

Montreal, meanwhile, emerged victorious against their Canadian rivals Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous league outing at home. The 2-1 victory was their third on the spin. They climbed up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Major League Soccer @MLS



Here's where things stand in the East: That's a wrap on Week 7!Here's where things stand in the East: That's a wrap on Week 7! 🎬Here's where things stand in the East: https://t.co/U8nrM9SuHN

Philadelphia Union vs Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 26th meeting between the two teams. Montreal enjoy a narrow 9-8 lead in wins, while eight games have ended in draws. Montreal are without a win against Philadelphia since 2019.

Just one of 25 games between the two teams have ended in goalless draws, so there should be goals in this one.

Montreal have the worst defensive record in the Eastern Conference (16 goals conceded); only San Jose Earthquakes (17 goals) have conceded more goals than the visitors in the MLS so far.

The hosts have been the worst passers in the MLS this term. They have completed the fewest passes this season (1440) and also have the worst pass accuracy (67%). On the flip side, no team have had a higher percentage of passes (37.6) in the final third.

Montreal have just two wins on their trips to Philadelphia.

Philadelphia have picked up 10 of 12 points available at home this term, while Montreal have earned seven points from the possible 15 in their away games.

Philadelphia Union vs Montreal Prediction

The Doops have one of the best home records in the MLS this season and are unbeaten in four games so far, with three wins and one game ending in a draw. They have had more shots on target than Toronto but trail on possession and pass accuracy. They are expected to have a better outing at home.

PhilaUnion @PhilaUnion We go again on Saturday! We go again on Saturday! https://t.co/ZYEWwmJ1EV

Montreal, meanwhile, have seen a turnaround in their fortunes, recording three wins in a row. They have never recorded three straight wins on their travels, something that's unlikely to happen.

Philaldelphia will be keen on their unbeaten record at home, but Montreal have scored ten goals in their last four games. It's expected to be a closely fought affair and could end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-2 Montreal.

Philadelphia Union vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5.

Tip 4: Montreal to concede in the first 15 minutes - Yes (The Canadian club have conceded in the first quarter of the game in four of their last five outings).

Edited by Bhargav