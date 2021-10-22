Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Philadelphia Union invite Nashville SC to Subaru Park as the third and second-placed sides in the Eastern Conference clash in their upcoming MLS fixture.

Both teams endured disappointing results in their previous outings as the hosts suffered a 3-2 loss against Minnesota United and Nashville played out a 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew at home.

New England Revolution have a 20-point lead over second-placed Nashville, so hopes for a top-place finish for either side in the Eastern Conference are out of the picture.

Only six points separate the ninth-placed New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia Union, so they are yet to guarantee themselves a playoff spot.

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off just once across all competitions, with that meeting coming earlier this season. They met at the Nissan Stadium in July, with CJ Sapong's second-minute goal being the difference for the then hosts.

Philadelphia Union for guide (MLS): L-D-W-W-D

Nashville SC form guide (MLS): D-D-D-D-D

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC Team News

Philadelphia Union

Ilsinho is a long-term absentee for the hosts while Sergio Santos also remains out with a thigh injury. Alvas Powell and Cory Burke are also expected to miss the game with injuries.

Injured: Alvas Powell, Cory Burke, Sergio Santos. Ilsinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nashville SC

Handwalla Bwana has played just four games in the MLS 2021 and is not expected to start here. The visitors have not suffered many major injury setbacks this campaign. This has helped them to do well in recent games, though the last five have ended in stalemates.

Luke Haakenson picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign and will be suspended for this game.

Injured: Handwalla Bwana

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Luke Haakenson

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jose Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach; Dániel Gazdag, Jamiro Monteiro, Kacper Przybylko

Nashville SC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Willis; Jack Maher, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman; Taylor Washington, Dax McCarty, Randall Leal, Hany Mukhtar, Eric Miller; CJ Sapong, Daniel Rios

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC Prediction

Philadelphia and Nashville have one of the best defensive records in the MLS this season, with Nashville's tally of 27 goals conceded second only to Seattle Sounders' tally of 26.

The hosts have won all of their home games in more than a month, while Nashville have played five consecutive draws. With a focus on cementing a playoff spot, both teams are expected to deliver solid performances in this match. A high-scoring draw is our prediction for the game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-2 Nashville SC

Edited by Peter P