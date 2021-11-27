Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS Cup Playoffs 2021

Philadelphia Union entertain Nashville SC at Subaru Park in the MLS Eastern Conference semi-final on Sunday.

The winner of the game will take on either New England Revolution or New York City FC, with the two sides squaring off at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.

Union overcame the New York Red Bulls at Sunday's venue in a dramatic 1-0 win as Jakob Glesnes scored an injury-time winner in the second half of extra time.

Nashville eased past Orlando City on Wednesday as they came back from behind to record a 3-1 win.

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other just twice so far, with both their encounters coming in the 2021 regular season. They have been evenly matched in this fixture with a 1-0 home win for both sides.

They last squared off at Sunday's venue in October as Kacper Przybyłko scored the only goal of the game.

Philadelphia Union form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-W

Nashville SC form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-L

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC Team News

Philadelphia Union

Sergio Santos was on the bench against the New York Red Bulls, meaning Union have a clean bill of health for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nashville SC

Daniel Rios picked up an ankle injury against the hosts in October and is still recovering. He is the only player sidelined for the visitors ahead of this game.

Hany Mukhtar scored a brace in the game against Orlando City and remains the biggest asset for The Boys in Gold.

Injured: Daniel Rios

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Alvas Powell; Jose Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach; Daniel Gazdag, Paxten Aaronson; Kacper Przybylko

Nashville Predicted XI (5-3-2): Joe Willis; Eric Miller, Jack Maher, Walker Zimmerman, Daniel Lovitz, Alistair Johnston; Alex Muyl, Dax McCarthy, Randall Leal; Hany Mukhtar, Charles Sapong

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC Prediction

Philadelphia and Nashville have both been solid defensively in the regular season, so we expect the game to be a low-scoring one. Union were unable to find a way past the Red Bulls in their previous outing and had to rely on a wonder goal by Glesnes.

Mukhtar's fine form in front of goal gives Nashville the advantage and they just might be able to record a win here.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1-2 Nashville SC

Edited by Peter P