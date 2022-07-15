Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July | MLS 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as New England Revolution take on an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important clash at the Subaru Park on Saturday.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Preview

New England Revolution are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Revs suffered a shock 4-2 defeat at the hands of New York City FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional so far. The home side edged Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

.Philadelphia Union have a good record against New England Revolution and have won 16 of the 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Revs' 10 victories.

Philadelphia Union have a stellar recent record against New England Revolution and have lost only one of their last 15 matches against the Revs in the MLS.

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their last 15 MLS regular-season matches at the Subaru Park, with their previous defeat coming against New England Revolution in 2021.

New England Revolution saw their impressive 10-match unbeaten run come to an end last week after a disappointing 4-2 defeat against New York City FC.

Philadelphia Union have conceded only five goals in their 10 home games so far and are yet to concede more than one goal in each of their matches played at the Subaru Park.

Gustavo Bou scored twice against New York City FC last week and has scored six of his team's last 10 goals in the MLS.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Prediction

Philadelphia Union have exceeded expectations so far this season and are in impressive form at the moment. The hosts have scored nine goals in their last two games in the competition and will look to extend their impressive streak in this fixture.

New England Revolution have managed to turn their campaign around and will want to recover from their poor performance last week. Philadelphia Union have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-2 New England Revolution

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gustavo Bou to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far