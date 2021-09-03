Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of games this weekend as New England Revolution take on Philadelphia Union at PPL Park on Friday. Both teams have excelled this year and will need to step up this weekend.

New England Revolution are at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have been impressive this year. The Revs suffered a 2-0 defeat against New York City FC last week and will need to bounce back in this game.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are currently in fifth place in the league table and have also enjoyed a positive campaign. The home side suffered a 3-1 defeat against DC United last week and have a point to prove in this match.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head

Philadelphia Union have an impressive record against New England Revolution and have won 19 out of 35 matches played between the two teams. New England Revolution managed eight victories against the Union and will need to step up on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-1 victory for New England Revolution. Philadelphia Union were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Philadelphia Union form guide in MLS 2021: L-D-W-L-W

New England Revolution form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-W-W-W

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Team News

Philadelphia Union have a depleted squad

Philadelphia Union

Andre Blake, Cory Burke, Jose Martinez, and Oliver Mbaizo are on international duty and will be unavailable for selection. Ilsinho and Sergio Santos picked up minor knocks last week and are unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ilsinho, Sergio Santos

Suspended: Jack Elliott

Unavailable: Andre Blake, Cory Burke, Jose Martinez, Oliver Mbaizo, Jamiro Monteiro, Daniel Gazdag

New England Revolution have a strong squad

New England Revolution

Luis Caicedo and Carles Gil are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Adam Buksa, Tajon Buchanan, and Matt Turner have been selected for their national teams and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Luis Caicedo, Carles Gil

Doubtful: Brandon Bye

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Adam Buksa, Tajon Buchanan, Matt Turner

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matt Freese; Kai Wagner, Stuart Findlay, Jakob Glesnes, Matt Real; Quinn Sullivan, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach, Paxton Aaronson; Anthony Fontana, Kacper Przybylko

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Knighton; DeJuan Jones, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, Christian Masla; Matt Polster, Tommy McNamara, Maciel; Arnor Ingvi Traustason, Gustavo Bou, Teal Bunbury

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been impressive this season but their recent slump will certainly be a cause for concern. The Union have won only two of their last eight matches and will need to step up this week.

New England Revolution suffered a shock defeat last weekend and will have to do without some of their star players in this match. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and are likely to play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1-1 New England Revolution

