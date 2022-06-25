Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips - 26th June 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as New York City FC lock horns with Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Preview

Philadelphia Union are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Cincinnati in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

New York City FC are at the top of the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations so far this year. The away side crashed out of the US Open Cup after a 3-0 defeat against New York Red Bulls this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have a good record against Philadelphia Union and have won 10 of the 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Philadelphia Union's six victories.

Philadelphia Union have never won consecutive matches against New York City FC in the MLS and will look to achieve the feat this weekend.

Philadelphia Union have played out a draw in seven of their last eight matches - only Los Angeles Galaxy have recorded a run of eight draws in a nine-match run.

New York City FC are unbeaten in their last nine games in the MLS, while Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their last eight in the competition.

Philadelphia Union are one of only four teams in the MLS that are yet to allow a goal from outside the box so far this season.

New York City FC are only three positive MLS results away from equalling the longest unbeaten streak in the club's history.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City FC have been in impressive form this year and will be intent on winning the league title this season. The away side suffered a shock defeat against local rivals New York Red Bulls this week and will need to make amends in this game.

Philadelphia Union are yet to hit their peak in the competition but have managed to present a series of robust displays in recent months. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1-1 New York City FC

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

PhilaUnion @PhilaUnion 𝗩𝗢𝗧𝗘 𝗣𝗛𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗬



Get our guys to the 2022



Vote philaunion.co/allstarvote2022



#DOOP 𝗩𝗢𝗧𝗘 𝗣𝗛𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗬Get our guys to the 2022 @MLS All-Star Game pres. by @Target in Minnesota this summer to take on the @LigaBBVAMX All-Stars!Vote ⭐️ 𝗩𝗢𝗧𝗘 𝗣𝗛𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗬 ⭐️Get our guys to the 2022 @MLS All-Star Game pres. by @Target in Minnesota this summer to take on the @LigaBBVAMX All-Stars!Vote 👉 philaunion.co/allstarvote2022#DOOP https://t.co/muOwfCRAs2

Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Valentin Castellanos to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far