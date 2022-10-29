Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30, 2022

Philadelphia Union will entertain New York City FC at Subaru Park in the MLS Cup Eastern Conference final on Sunday (October 30).

The hosts have never qualified for the MLS Cup final and will look to go all the way this season. Philadelphia beat Cincinnati 1-0 at home in the semifinals, with Leon Flach scoring a 59th-minute winner. They were the dominant team in the Eastern Conference and are the favourites at home.

Major League Soccer @MLS



prepare for their match up with “We’re back in the same spot now and it’ll make it sweeter if we’re able to go on a little further and reach our first MLS Cup." @PhilaUnion prepare for their match up with #NYCFC in the Eastern Conference Final on Sunday. “We’re back in the same spot now and it’ll make it sweeter if we’re able to go on a little further and reach our first MLS Cup."@PhilaUnion prepare for their match up with #NYCFC in the Eastern Conference Final on Sunday. 😤

New York, meanwhile, are the reigning champions and have done well to reach the Conference final. They won at second-placed Montreal in the last four on Saturday. Goals from Maximiliano Moralez, Heber and Talles Magno helped them to a 3-1 win.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for the 20th time in the MLS. Philaldelphia lead 10-7 in wins, while seven games have ended in draws.

They met in the MLS Cup playoff semi-finals last season in Philadelphia, which New York won 2-1.

Philadelphia picked up wins against New York in their two regular season meetings this term, winning 2-0 at home and 2-1 away.

All ten meetings at Sunday's venue have produced conclusive results, with five wins for Philadelphia and five for New York..

Philadelphia are unbeaten at home this term, winning their last ten games, scoring 41 goals and conceding just five.

New York have scored at least twice in their last five games in the competition, winning all of them.

Philadelphia enjoyed a solid run in the regular season, boasting the best-attacking record with 72 goals and also had the best defending record, conceding just 26 goals.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Prediction

Philadelphia have been the clearly dominant team in the MLS this season and should be confident of a positive outcome, having won their last two regular season meetings. They will hope to ride that momentum to make their first final.

New York, meanwhile, beat Philadelphia in the playoffs last season and will look to replicate that performance. They have won their last five games and should continue in that vein. Nonetheless, Philadelphia have been solid at home and should eke out a win.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-1 New York City FC

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Philadelphia to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Santiago Rodríguez to assist any time - Yes

Tip 6: Dániel Gazdag to score any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes