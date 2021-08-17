Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as New York City FC take on Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. The two teams have been impressive this season and will be intent on taking all three points away from this match.

Philadelphia Union are in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have improved this season. The home side suffered a defeat against New England Revolution last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

New York City FC are in second place in the league table and have been excellent this year. The away side eased past Inter Miami by a 2-0 margin last week and will want a similar result from this game.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

New York City have an excellent record against Philadelphia Union and have won nine games out of 14 matches played between the two teams. Philadelphia Union have managed four victories against New York City FC and will have to step up on Thursday.

The previous match between the two sides took place in May this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for New York City FC. Philadelphia Union were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Philadelphia Union form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-D-D-L

New York City FC form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-D-W-W

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Team News

Philadelphia Union have a strong squad

Philadelphia Union

Jack de Vries and Anthony Fontana are carrying knocks at the moment and might not be able to play a part in this fixture. Cory Burke is also struggling with his fitness and is unlikely to be risked against New York City FC.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jack de Vries, Anthony Fontana, Cory Burke

Suspended: None

Heber is unavailable for this game

New York City FC

New York City FC have a few absences going into this game and will have to do without Heber this week. Anton Tinnerholm has recovered from his niggle, however, and is available for selection.

Injured: Heber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Daniel Gazdag, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach, Jose Martinez; Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybylko

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Maxime Chanot, James Sands, Anton Tinnerholm; Alfredo Morales, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Thiago; Valentin Castellano

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been impressive this season but their recent slump will certainly be a cause for concern. The Union have won only one of their last five matches and will need to step up this week.

New York City FC have justified their potential this year and will be intent on a top-seven finish. The away side is the better team at the moment and holds the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1-2 New York City FC

