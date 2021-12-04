Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS Cup Conference Finals 2021

The MLS is back in action with an Eastern Conference final this weekend as New York City FC take on Philadelphia Union on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will need to win this game.

New York City FC finished in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and punched above their weight in the knock-outs. The away side defeated New England Revolution on penalties this week and will be confident ahead of this game.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, secured a second-place finish in the league table and have excelled this year. The Union got the better of Nashville SC in their previous game and will want to take it up a notch this weekend.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

New York City FC have a good record against Philadelphia Union and have won nine out of 16 matches played between the two teams. Philadelphia Union have managed five victories against New York City FC and will need to step up on Sunday.

The previous game between the two MLS outfits took place last month and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Philadelphia Union form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-D-W-D

New York City FC form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-D-W-W

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Team News

Philadelphia Union have a point to prove

Philadelphia Union

Olivier Mbaizo remains the only fitness concern for Philadelphia Union and might not feature in this game. Sergio Santos has made progress with his recovery and should be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Olivier Mbaizo

Suspended: None

New York City FC need to be at their best

New York City FC

Keaton Parks and Anton Tinnerholm are currently injured and will not be able to play a part for New York City FC this weekend. Valentin Castellanos was sent off in the previous round and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Keaton Parks, Anton Tinnerholm

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Valentin Castellanos

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Sergio Santos; Jose Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach; Daniel Gazdag, Jamiro Monteiro, Kacper Przybylko

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Tayvon Gray; James Sands, Gedion Zelalem; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi; Thiago

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been impressive in the MLS this year and have been bolstered by the return of several key players over the past month. The Union have been plagued by inconsistency over the past month and cannot afford a bad day in one of the most important games of their season.

New York City FC will have to do without Valentin Castellanos this week and will need their wingers and attacking midfielders to shoulder some of the goalscoring burden. Philadelphia Union have been the better team this season and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-1 New York City FC

