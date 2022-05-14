Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2022

The Philadelphia Union host the New York Red Bulls at Subaru Park in a top-of-the-table Eastern Conference fixture on Saturday.

The home team are at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 19 points from 10 games and have suffered just one loss so far. The visitors are just one point behind the hosts, so the game should make an interesting watch.

Philadelphia are without a win in their last five games across all competitions, suffering an exit from the US Open Cup at the hands of Orlando City on Wednesday, losing 2-1.

The New York Red Bulls are undefeated across all competitions since March and warmed up for the game with a 3-0 win over DC United on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have squared off 37 times across all competitions. The head-to-head record is perfectly even at the moment with 15 wins for both sides and seven games ending in draws.

The Union are without a win in their last seven games in this fixture, with their last win at Saturday's venue coming in 2018.

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in five home fixtures in the MLS this season while the New York Red Bulls have a 100% record in their away games.

The visitors have recorded the most shots on target this season (59) while the Union boast the second-best shot accuracy this season, with 40.4% of their shots finding the target.

The hosts have surprised everyone with their solid performances this season as they boast the lowest average possession (38.2%) in the league currently and also have the worst passing accuracy at the moment (67.4%).

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

The hosts and the visitors both have five wins to their name this season and also boast the best defensive record in the Eastern Conference, conceding eight goals so far. The hosts have three clean sheets at home while the Red Bulls have three clean sheets in their away games.

The game should be a closely contested affair and we expect the two sides to play out a low-scoring draw here.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1-1 New York Red Bulls.

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: Both teams to score in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5

