Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with a set of crucial playoffs this weekend as New York Red Bulls take on Philadelphia Union on Saturday. Both teams have been fairly impressive this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

New York Red Bulls are in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have recovered after a slow start to their campaign. The Red Bulls held Nashville SC to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this match.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been excellent this year. The Union played out a 1-1 draw against New York City FC earlier this month and will need to step up in this fixture.

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head

New York Red Bulls have a marginal advantage over Philadelphia Union and have won 15 out of 39 games played between the two teams. Philadelphia Union have managed 14 victories against the Red Bulls and will want to level the playing field on Saturday.

The previous game between the two MLS outfits took place in September this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams failed to make the most of their chances on the day and will need to be clinical this weekend.

Philadelphia Union form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-D-W-L

New York Red Bulls form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-W-L-W

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Team News

Philadelphia Union have a point to prove

Philadelphia Union

Sergio Santos is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the match this weekend. Jamiro Monteiro has made progress with his recovery and should be available for selection.

Injured: Sergio Santos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls have a strong squad

New York Red Bulls

Aaron Long and Omir Fernandez are yet to recover from their injuries and might not be able to feature in the game this weekend. New York Red Bulls are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Aaron Long

Doubtful: Omir Fernandez

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jose Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach; Daniel Gazdag, Jamiro Monteiro, Kacper Przybylko

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (3-4-3): Carlos Miguel; Thomas Edwards, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes; Andrew Gutman, Sean Davis, Dru Yearwood, Kyle Duncan; Cristian Casseres Junior, Patryk Klimala, Wikelman Carmona

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been impressive in the MLS this year and will be bolstered by the return of several key players this week. The Union have been plagued by inconsistency over the past month and cannot afford a bad day in a knock-out fixture.

New York Red Bulls have become a robust unit in recent weeks and will need all the resolve at their disposal to pose a challenge this weekend. Philadelphia Union have been the better team this year and hold the upper hand on Saturday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-1 New York Red Bulls

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi