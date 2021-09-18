Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Philadelphia Union take on Orlando City on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Orlando City have been in excellent form this year and are in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings. The away side suffered a 4-2 defeat against CF Montreal this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table and have not been at their best this year. The Union suffered a 1-0 defeat against New England Revolution last weekend and cannot afford another defeat in this fixture.

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

Philadelphia Union have a slight advantage over Orlando City and have won five out of 14 matches played between the two teams. Orlando City have managed four victories against the Union and will want to level the scales on Sunday.

The previous match between the two teams took place in July this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Orlando City. Philadelphia Union were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Philadelphia Union form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-D-W-L

Orlando City form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-W-D-W

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Team News

Philadelphia Union need to win this game

Philadelphia Union

Ilsinho is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the match this weekend. Sergio Santos picked up a minor knock last week and is unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: Ilsinho

Doubtful: Sergio Santos

Suspended: None

Orlando City have a strong squad

Orlando City

Mason Stajduhar and Alexandre Pato are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Andres Perea and Nani were sent off last weekend and are suspended for this game.

Injured: Mason Stajduhar, Alexandre Pato

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andres Perea, Nani

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jose Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach, Paxton Aaronson; Jamiro Monteiro, Kacper Przybylko

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho; Joey Dezart, Junior Urso; Silvester van der Water, Chris Mueller, Benji Michel; Daryl Dike

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Prediction

Orlando City have plenty of experience in their ranks and will want to make the most of their squad depth this season. The likes of Benji Michel and Chris Mueller can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove in this game.

Also Read

Philadelphia Union have been inconsistent this season and their recent slump will certainly be a cause for concern. Orlando City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1-2 Orlando City

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi