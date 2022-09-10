Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this weekend as Orlando City take on an impressive Philadelphia Union outfit in an important clash at the Subaru Park on Saturday.

Orlando City are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side edged Seattle Sounders to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will want to take it up a notch this weekend.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this year. The Union eased past New York Red Bulls by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

Philadelphia Union have a slight edge over Orlando City and have won eight out of the 20 matches played between the two teams. Orlando City have managed seven victories against Philadelphia Union and will look to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in July this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Philadelphia Union. Orlando City gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Philadelphia Union form guide in MLS 2022: W-W-W-W-L

Orlando City form guide in MLS 2022: W-W-W-W-L

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Team News

Philadelphia Union have an impressive squad

Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will look to be at their best in this match. The Union are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando City have a point to prove

Orlando City

Alexandre Pato and Joey DeZart are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Robin Jansson and Jack Lynn are struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Alexandre Pato, Joey DeZart

Doubtful: Robin Jansson, Jack Lynn

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes, Jack Elliott, Olivier Mbaizo; Leon Flach, Alejandro Bedoya, Jose Martinez; Julian Carranza, Daniel Gazdag, Mikael Uhre

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Rodrigo Schlegel, Joao Moutinho; Junior Urso, Wilder Cartagena; Facundo Torres, Benji Michel, Jake Mulraney; Ercan Kara

Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been in exceptional form so far this season and are on a four-game winning streak in the MLS. Daniel Gazdag has been in excellent form this season and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Orlando City have stepped up to the plate this season but will face a formidable test on Saturday. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-0 Orlando City

