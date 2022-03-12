Philadelphia Union vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting tips | 12th March 2022

Philadelphia Union welcome San Jose Earthquakes to Subaru Park in an inter-conference MLS fixture on Saturday.

The hosts secured their first win of the season in their previous outing as they bounced back from a 1-1 draw in their opening fixture of the campaign against Minnesota United. They came from behind against Montreal, scoring twice in three minutes to secure a 2-1 win.

The visiting side are winless in two games so far, playing out a 3-3 draw at home to Columbus Crew with center-back Francisco Calvo scoring the equalizing goal in the sixth minute of injury time.

Philadelphia Union vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 12 times across all competitions. The two teams find themselves perfectly matched in this fixture, with four wins for both sides and four games ending in draws.

The Union are unbeaten in their last six games against San Jose and last recorded a win at home against the Quakes in 2012.

Only one game has ended in a goalless draw between the two rivals.

San Jose have been effective in the attack and are the only side in the league without a player being flagged offside so far this season.

Philadelphia Union have completed 489 passes in the two games so far. Only New York Red Bulls have fewer passes to their name. Philadelphia also have the second-lowest pass accuracy in the competition (71%).

Philadelphia Union vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

There has been little to separate the sides in their previous encounters and they have been fairly evenly matched in terms of goals as well, with Philadelphia outscoring the visitors 15-14.

Though the hosts are winless against the visitors since 2013, they head into this game in better form than the home side. They displayed resolve to fight back in their previous outing and will be keen on securing their first home win of the season.

The visiting side will be making a long trip from the West Coast to the East Coast and that might impact their performance here. The hosts should pull through with a narrow win in this fixture.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1-0 San Jose Earthquakes

Philadelphia Union vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (San Jose are yet to play an away game this season and are expected to struggle here)

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

