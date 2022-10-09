Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Philadelphia Union will lock horns against Toronto FC at Subaru Park in their final game of the MLS regular season on Sunday (October 9). The hosts need just a point to secure top spot in the Easter Conference. Toronto, meanwhile, will finish second from bottom, irrespective of the result.

Philadelphia have seen a drop in form recently, as they're winless in their last two games. They fell 4-0 against Chicago Fire in their previous outing following a goalless stalemate against Atlanta United.

Toronto, meanwhile, have suffered four straight losses and will look to end their campaign on a high.

Major League Soccer @MLS Two spots to play for tomorrow in the East. Two spots to play for tomorrow in the East. https://t.co/Em2QnOt4bN

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 29 times across competitions. While Philadelphia have been the better team this season, Toronto lead 13-9 in wins, while seven games have ended in draws.

They last met at the BMO Field in league action in April, with goals from Jesus Jimenez and Alejandro Pozuelo helping Toronto to a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture.

Philadelphia have won their last two home games against the Reds, recording 3-0 and 5-0 wins respectively.

Philadelphia have scored at least four goals in their last five home games and have also picked up wins in their last eight games at home in the MLS.

Toronto have struggled on their travels, failing to win 22 of their last 24 away games.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Philadelphia's last eight home games, while the same is true for four of Toronto's last five away outings.

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Prediction

Philadelphia need to secure at least a point here to finish as the top seed in the East. They will want to keep their key players rested for the upcoming playoffs.

While they are winless in their last two games, Philadelphia have a solid home record. Considering Toronto's struggles in recent away games, the Doops should end their campaign with a win.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-1 Toronto FC

Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Philadelphia to score first - Yes

