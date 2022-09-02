Portland Timbers vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th September 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Portland Timbers lock horns with Atlanta United on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Portland Timbers vs Atlanta United Preview

Portland Timbers are currently in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Timbers edged Austin FC to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The away side suffered a 4-1 defeat against Philadelphia Union last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Portland Timbers vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta United have a good record against Portland Timbers and have won two out of the four matches played between the two teams, with the other two games ending in draws.

Atlanta United are the only team that Portland Timbers have faced on multiple occasions without a single victory in the MLS.

Portland Timbers had less than 30% of the ball against Austin FC this week and went on to win by a 2-1 margin - the third time they have seen less than 30% of the ball and have managed to win the game.

Atlanta United followed their 3-2 victory last week with a 4-1 defeat against Philadelphia Union and have not won consecutive matches in the competition since September 2021.

Portland Timbers star Bill Tuiloma scored his fifth headed goal of the season against Austin FC - only Brandon Vazquez has managed more headed goals in the MLS this year.

Andrew Gutman scored only two goals in his first 65 MLS games but has now scored three goals in his last six matches in the competition.

Portland Timbers vs Atlanta United Prediction

Portland Timbers have not been at their best this season and will need to work hard to keep their place in the top seven. The Timbers have improved in recent weeks and will need to step up in this fixture.

Atlanta United were outplayed by the Union this week and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Portland Timbers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-1 Atlanta United

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Portland Timbers vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portland Timbers

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bill Tuiloma to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi