Portland Timbers vs Austin FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Portland Timbers and Austin FC will battle for three points on the final day of the regular season in the Western Conference of the MLS.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-1 away victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday. Sebastian Blanco scored a first-half brace to inspire the win for his side.

Austin FC secured victory over Sporting Kansas City by the same scoreline on home turf. Sebastian Driussi, Julio Cascante and Jared Stroud all got on the scoresheet for the Texas outfit.

The victory helped Josh Wolff's side move up from the bottom of the table into 12th place, having garnered 31 points from 33 matches. Portland Timbers sit in fourth place in the Western Conference on 52 points.

Portland Timbers vs Austin FC Head-to-Head

Austin FC were victorious in each of their last two meetings with the Portland Timbers.

Their most recent clash came in August when a first-half onslaught saw Austin score three goals in an eventual 3-1 victory on home turf.

The hosts have won consecutive games after suffering three losses in a row. Austin FC have two wins from their last five league games.

Portland Timbers form guide: W-W-L-L-L

Austin FC form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Portland Timbers vs Austin FC Team News

Portland Timbers

Blake Bodily (thigh), Eryk Williamson (ACL), Andy Polo (mesniscus), Jeff Attinella (tendon) and Ismaila Jome (Achilles tendon) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Furthermore, defender Claudio Bravo is suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

Injuries: Blake Bodily, Eryk Williamson, Andy Polo, Jeff Attinella, Ismaila Jome

Suspension: Claudio Bravo

Austin FC

Matt Besler (concussion), Danny Hoesen (hip), Ben Sweat (ACL), Ulises Segura (knee), Rodney Redes and Aaron Schoenfeld (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Matt Besler, Danny Hoesen, Ben Sweat, Ulises Segura, Aaron Schoenfeld, Rodney Redes

Suspension: None

Portland Timbers vs Austin FC Predicted XI

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark (GK); Pablo Bonilla, Larrys Mabiala, Dario Zuparic, Josecarlos Van Rankin; Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes; Dairon Asprilla, Sebastian Blanco, Yimmi Chara; Felipe Mora

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver (GK); Nick Lima, Jhohan Romana, Julio Cascante, Zan Kolmanic; Alexander Ring, Diego Fagundez, Tomas Pochettino; Jon Gallagher, Cecilio Dominguez; Moussa Djitte

Portland Timbers vs Austin FC Prediction

Portland Timbers are favorites to emerge triumphant. The Oregon outfit have already booked a spot in the playoffs and will be keen to end the regular season on a high.

Games involving the hosts tend to be open affairs and this could be an expansive game since there is little on the line. We are backing Portland Timbers to emerge triumphant in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 4-2 Austin FC

