Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th June 2022

The Portland Timbers lock horns against Colorado Rapids at the Providence Park in their MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday.

The hosts have got off to a slow start in their league campaign this season and are currently second from the bottom in the standings. The Colorado Rapids have not fared much better than their western rivals and are in ninth place in the standings with just three points more than the Timbers.

The Timbers are without a win in their last four league games, suffering three losses in that period but avoiding a loss in their previous outing as they played out a 1-1 draw against LA Galaxy.

The Rapids also resumed their MLS campaign post the international break with a 1-1 draw against New York City FC last week.

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 27 times in the MLS thus far. The fixture has been closely contested between the two sides and Portland currently enjoy an 11-10 lead in wins while six games have ended in draws.

The Timbers have won only one of their last seven matches against Colorado (D3 L3) and the Rapids are unbeaten in three straight visits to Providence Park (W1 D2) after losing eight straight games at Providence Park between 2012 to 2018.

The hosts have drawn more games than any other team in the Western Conference (7) and only Philadelphia Union (8) have drawn more in the MLS this season.

Portland are undefeated in 10 of their last 11 home matches against Colorado in all competitions.

Portland have scored more goals from counter-attacks (4) in the MLS but have also conceded three times from counter-attacks, with only Sporting KC conceding more.

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Portland have lost just twice against the Rapids at home, so it is very unlikely that they'll suffer a defeat against the hosts here. Colorado Rapids have a better defensive record than the hosts, conceding eight fewer goals than the Timbers. Portland have outscored the visitors 22-17 this season but have struggled in their recent fixtures.

Taking that into consideration, a low-scoring draw seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 1-1 Colorado Rapids

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far