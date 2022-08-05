Portland Timbers vs Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6, 2022

Portland Timbers will entertain Dallas at Providence Park in the MLS Western Conference on Saturday.

The visitors are in fourth place in the Western Conference. Only three points separate them from eighth-placed Portland, who are undefeated in their last nine games since losing to Inter Miami in May.

Dallas played out a 1-1 draw against Nashville in their previous outing. They have endured mixed results in their previous fixtures and suffered their second loss in five league games last time around. In a cagey game against Western Conference rivals Seattle Sounders on Tuesday, Nicolas Lodeiro's 39th-minute penalty was the difference.

Portland Timbers vs Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 30 times across competitions. The fixture has been closely contested, as Portland have a 12-11 lead in wins, while seven games have ended in draws.

Portland are on a nine-game unbeaten run in the league and are also undefeated in ten of their last 11 home games against Dallas across competitions.

Portland have seen under 2.5 goals in their last five home games against Dallas across competitions.

No team has played more draws (11) than Portland in the MLS this season.

In the Western Conference, only first-placed Los Angeles FC (44) and second-placed Austin (47) have outscored the Timbers. On the flip side, Dallas' defensive record (26 goals conceded) is only bettered by leaders LAFC (23 goals).

The last seven meetings between the two teams have produced conclusive results. They have played out just one goalless draw, so the odds of at least a goal being scored here look good.

Portland Timbers vs Dallas Prediction

Portland have not kept a clean sheet in their last four home games, conceding a goal apiece in both outings. Meanwhile, Dallas have a solid goalscoring record away from home, scoring 13 times.

Dallas have just one win in the regular season at Providence Park, so they might struggle here. While they could score, home advantage and their ongoing unbeaten run make Portland the favourites here. They should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Portland 2-1 Dallas.

Portland Timbers vs Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portland.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Dallas to score first - Yes.

Tip 5: Jaroslaw Niezgoda to score or assist any time- Yes.

