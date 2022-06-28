Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th June | MLS 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Portland Timbers lock horns with Houston Dynamo in an important clash at Providence Park on Wednesday.

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Preview

Houston Dynamo are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Texas-based outfit eased past Chicago Fire by a 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency since the turn of the year. The Timbers thrashed Colorado Rapids by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have an impressive record against Houston Dynamo and have won nine of the 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Houston Dynamo's six victories.

Portland Timbers are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Houston Dynamo and will look to extend their streak this week.

Portland Timbers have scored 14 goals in their four victories so far in the MLS this season and have been impressive in the final third.

Houston Dynamo have suffered defeat in 12 of their last 15 MLS games on the road and have been in poor away form since August last year.

Portland Timbers striker Jaroslaw Niezgoda has been in prolific form and has scored 15 goals from his last 41 attempts on goal in the MLS.

Icelandic star Thorleifur Ulfarsson has scored two of Houston Dynamo's last four goals - only two of the team's previous 123 MLS goals have been scored by European players.

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Portland Timbers are yet to hit their stride in the MLS this season and have several issues to address at the moment. The Timbers have improved in recent weeks and will be up against a formidable team this week.

Houston Dynamo will be intent on a top-seven finish this season and have won two of their last four league games. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 2-2 Houston Dynamo

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Portland Timbers vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jaroslaw Niezgoda to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far