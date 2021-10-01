Portland Timbers vs Inter Miami prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Inter Miami take on Portland Timbers on Sunday. The two teams have experienced differing fortunes this year and will need to step up this weekend.

Portland Timbers are in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been impressive this year. The Timbers edged Los Angeles FC by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will want a similar result from this match.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference league table and have endured a dismal season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Atlanta United earlier this week and will need to bounce back in this game.

Portland Timbers vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head

Inter Miami have never played a game against Portland Timbers and will need to adapt to their opponents this weekend. The away side has plenty of experience at its disposal and will need to prove its mettle in this game.

Portland Timbers are legitimate title contenders this season but will need to be more consistent in the coming months. The Timbers are on a three-match winning streak and will be confident ahead of this match.

Portland Timbers form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-W-D-W

Inter Miami form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-L-W-W

Portland Timbers vs Inter Miami Team News

Portland Timbers have a depleted squad

Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers will have to address the absence of a few key players going into this game as Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, and Eryk Williamson remain sidelined with injuries. Diego Valeri picked up his fifth yellow card of the season this week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, Eryk Williamson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Diego Valeri

Inter Miami need to win this game

Inter Miami

Ryan Shawcross, Victor Ulloa, and Joevin Jones are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the game against Portland Timbers this weekend. Gregore served his suspension against Atlanta United and is available for selection.

Injured: Ryan Shawcross, Victor Ulloa, Joevin Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers vs Inter Miami Predicted XI

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Van Rankin; Cristhian Paredes, Diego Chara; Yimmi Chara, Dairon Asprilla, Sebastian Blanco; Felipe Mora

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nick Marsman; Brek Shea, Leandro Pirez, Nicolas Figal, Kelvin Leerdam; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi; Rodolfo Pizarro, Robbie Robinson, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

Portland Timbers vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have endured a shocking slump over the past month and have conceded 10 goals in their last three games. The likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi can make an impact on their day and will have to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

Portland Timbers are on a seven-match unbeaten streak and have scored 12 goals in their last four matches. The Timbers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Portland Timbers 3-1 Inter Miami

